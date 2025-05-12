Insecurity: Defence Minister Makes U-turn, Backs Proposed NASS Security Summit

The Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, on Sunday declared his support for the proposed national security summit being planned the National Assembly describing it as “a timely initiative to tackle Nation’s growing security challenges.”

Badaru made fresh commitment to the proposed summit in Abuja on Sunday while speaking with newsmen.

He assured that that he would participate in the summit, and ensure that whatever outcomes from the summit would be translated into action and lead to tangible results.

“When you hold a summit, you hear people speak, gather perspectives, and take those insights back to review and strengthen our strategy, which is translated into action. That’s how change happens.

“I commend the National Assembly’s efforts to bring stakeholders together. It is a commendable move towards inclusive policy-making. That talk must lead to tangible outcomes,” Badaru said.

The Minister had on Wednesday while fielding questions from journalists during the inter-ministerial briefing had spoken against the proposed summit saying that a security strategy would serve the country more than the proposed summit by the Senate.

He also differed with the House of Representatives on their claim that the insurgents had more sophisticated weapons than the military.

The Senate, on the following day, slammed the minister for ruling out their plans being an effort made to address recent resurgence of terrorism and killings in some states.



