IGP Re-arraigns VDM For Allegedly Cyberbullying Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dikeh, Samklef

The Inspector-General of Police has re-arraigned social media influencer Innocent Otse aka VDM for allegedly Cyberbullying Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dikeh and Nigerian producer and singer Samuel Oguachuba, also known as Samklef.

He was re-arraigned before Justice Musa Liman of the Federal High Court in Abuja on a five-count charge. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge .

His lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, prayed the court to allow VDM to continue on the earlier bail granted by Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of a sister court.





Counsel to the IGP, Victor Okoye, did not object, and the judge admitted him to the earlier bail terms and adjourned the matter until July 24 for trial.





VDM had, on May 22, 2024, been arraigned before Justice Olajuwon on the same offences contrary to and punishable under Section 24 of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.





He was remanded and granted a ₦10 million bail on June 10, 2024, by the judge with two sureties who must be employees of reputable companies or Level 17 officers in a federal civil service with evidence of three years’ tax clearance.





The charge, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/140/2024, dated and filed on March 28, 2024, was, however, re-assigned to Justice Liman, following Justice Olajuwon’s transfer to another division of the Federal High Court.





In count one, VDM was alleged to have, on or about Oct. 13, 2023, intentionally published via a video posted on his Instagram handle ‘verydarkblackman’ (aka verydarkblackman) threatening and bullying words to harass Samuel Oguachuba.





In count two, he was alleged to have, on or about Oct 29, 2023, intentionally posted videos by means of a computer system on his Instagram handles which contained information that was grossly offensive, pornographic or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character against Iyabo Ojo.





In the video, he was alleged to have stated that “one Ivabo Ojo is having an indecent sexual relationship with her daughter.”





VDM was also accused of having, on or about Jan. 19, 2024, knowingly posted videos on his Instagram handles where he “falsely published that King Tonto Dikeh is accused of criminal conversion of the proceeds of crowdfunding for the Justice for Mobbad Movement and being the person behind the Gistlover blog.”





In count four, the defendant was alleged to have intentionally posted videos on March 19, 2024, on his Instagram handle against the Deputy-Inspector Generals (DIGs) of Police and lawmakers in the National Assembly considered to be annoying and insulting.