Adeola, daughter of veteran Nollywood actress Jumoke George, has returned to Nigeria after enduring four traumatic years in Mali, where she was trafficked forced into labor.

In a video shared on Biola Adebayo’s Y0uTube channel, Adeola revealed how a trusted family friend lured her with the promise of a well-paying pharmacy job abroad. She was told that a woman in Mali was seeking someone with basic knowledge of mèdicine for employment.

Hoping to build a better life, Adeola accepted the offer without informing her family, fèaring they would disapprove. She traveled for five days to reach Mali, where her nìghtmare began.

Upon arrival, she contacted the supposed employer, only to learn that she had been sold for ₦1.5 million. The woman bluntly told her she now “belonged” to her buyer and would have to work off the debt before being allowed to leave.

"I was shocked and scàred. It felt like a trap I couldn’t escape," Adeola recounted.

Her story sheds light on the dangers of human trafficking and how vulnerable individuals are often deceived by people they trust.

After years of hàrdship and forced labor, Adeola finally made her way back home. Her mother, Jumoke George, has yet to make a public statement, but the em0tional toll on the family is evident.

Adeola’s experience serves as a stark warning to young Nigerians about the dangers of irregular migration and trusting unverified j0b offers abroad that no county is better than Nigeria in the whole Africa

Source : A. Ayofe (@abdullahayofel)