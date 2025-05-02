I Refused To Meet Tinubu While Serving As His Aide.. Baba-Ahmed

Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the former Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu, had said that he did nothing in the one and half years he spent in that office.

He also explained why he refused to honour the President’s invitation for a meeting.

Also, he accused both the Buhari and Tinubu administrations of abandoning the SouthEast geo-political zone.

“Nobody is caring about the Southeast for the past 10 years,” he said.

Baba-Ahmed, who resigned as Political Adviser to the President in April, said these in an interview on Channels TV today, Thursday.

According to him, “The difference between what President Tinubu’s people say the country is and what the country (actually) is today is miles apart.

“And you have to wonder whether we’re living in the same Nigeria.”

On his time in office, Baba-Ahmed said: “No, I didn’t do any job. I was supposed to be adviser on political matters to the President in the office of the Vice President.

“But I didn’t do any advising.”

Baba-Ahmed expressed regret that he could not make any meaningful contribution despite having much to offer.

However, he claimed that he declined when the President requested a meeting.

His reason was he would have told the President things he might not want to hear, such as advising him to not seek a second term in office.