I Am A Northerner, Says Kwara Born NNPCL GMD Bayo Ojulari

The new Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Bayo Ojulari, has publicly expressed his roots in northern Nigeria, noting his surprise at some reactions following his recent appointment.

Speaking to the press, Ojulari clarified his roots from northern Nigerian, stating, “I was surprised when people said I was not from the North. I am a child of the North, and I come from Ilorin. I was brought up in Kaduna State. I started learning Yoruba when I was 15 years old. When I left Kaduna, I went to Zaria to study, so I am a northerner(northern Nigerian).”

He appealed for the support and prayers of citizens across the nation, particularly those from the northern region, in his efforts to advance both the region and the country as a whole.

“I need the support of the North to do this work well and bring development to the North and the whole of Nigeria. I need everyone’s prayer as this work is not what one person can do. We need to work together to ensure Nigeria’s progress,” Ojulari emphasized.

Addressing the recent reports of a strained relationship between NNPCL and the Dangote Group, the new CEO indicated that steps are being taken to reconcile any existing differences.

“Dangote has made significant contributions, which deserve commendation,” he acknowledged.

“We’ve held talks to resolve the conflict. Going forward, we’ll collaborate to ensure consistent fuel supply for Nigerians.”

He assured the public that future disagreements would be resolved through dialogue, stating, “You won’t hear of any more clashes between NNPCL and Dangote Refinery. We’ll work together for Nigeria’s benefit.”

Ojulari also commented on the recent decline in global crude oil prices and its potential impact on Nigeria’s revenue projections.

“This decline affects Nigeria’s budget since a major part of it relies on projected oil revenue,” he explained.

However, he assured that NNPCL is actively working on reducing operational costs to optimize earnings from oil and gas sales in light of the price drop.

Responding to public concerns regarding the delayed reflection of lower global crude oil prices in local fuel costs, Ojulari clarified the dynamics involved.

“If [dealers] bought fuel at a higher price before the drop, they’ll need to sell at that old rate. But with new purchases at lower prices, we expect local prices to eventually reflect the change,” he stated, indicating an eventual adjustment in local pump prices.



