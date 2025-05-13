How Boko Haram Invaded Another Military Base In Borno, Captured, Kills Soldiers

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have attacked a base of the Nigerian Army in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State, killing an unspecified number of soldiers.

Local and security sources confirmed the attack, saying the incident happened at Forward Operation Base of the 153 Task Force Battalion, around 3:00am on Monday.

One of the sources who did not want his name mentioned said the troops were dislodged and many soldiers captured during the attack.

“ISWAP has taken over Marte, an unspecified number of soldiers were killed, some captured and many have deserted. They ran towards Dikwa, and are currently at the 24 Task force Brigade, Dikwa.

“The terrorists also burnt down armoured tanks and made away with arms and ammunition from the base”, said the source.

Marte is 38 kilometers from Dikwa, the headquarters of Dikwa local government area of Borno State.

A source in Dikwa told our correspondent that gunshots were heard, and a fighter jet of the Nigeria Air Force was seen hovering the area.



