Hon Mudashiru Obasa’s Son Withdraws From Agege LGA Contest

In a significant turn of events within Lagos grassroots politics, Abdul-Ganiyu Obasa, son of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has withdrawn from the race to become the next chairman of Agege Local Government. His withdrawal follows his failure to appear for the official screening exercise—effectively ending a controversial bid that had drawn strong backlash from within the party.





The development has sparked jubilation among party faithful and aspirants in Agege, many of whom had opposed what they described as an attempt by the Speaker to impose his son on the local political structure.





Earlier, Speaker Obasa had instructed party leaders and members in Agege to suspend their ambitions in favour of his son, pressuring several aspirants to step aside for what was perceived as a pre-determined outcome. The move was met with strong resistance, particularly from grassroots members who called for an open and democratic selection process.





With Abdul-Ganiyu failing to appear for the screening and formally pulling out of the race, Speaker Obasa has now reportedly directed all those who had stepped down to return to the contest, pick up nomination forms, and begin mobilizing support for the primaries.





The retreat is being hailed by many party insiders as a win for internal democracy and a stern rejection of political imposition.



