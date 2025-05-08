Gov Zulum Bans Alcohol Sale In Borno State

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has reiterated the ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages and accused some security personnel of contributing to rising criminality and antisocial behaviour in Maiduguri and surrounding areas.





The governor made the remarks on Tuesday during the inauguration of a reconstituted committee tasked with the “Revocation of Illegal Hotels, Brothels, Shanties, and Criminal Hideouts, and Curbing the Menace of Antisocial Vices” in Maiduguri.





Zulum alleged that both serving and dismissed members of the Nigerian security forces have played a role in influencing civilians towards criminal activities, including radicalism, prostitution, and drug abuse, thereby exacerbating terrorism threats in the state.





“I’m glad to see officers from the military, police, and other agencies here today because many of these acts are committed by whom? Some are dismissed military and security personnel, and some are still in service—both officers and men, as well as civilians,” he said.

During the brief ceremony, the governor reconstituted and re-empowered the committee to tackle all forms of criminality and social vices in Maiduguri and its environs.

Zulum said the renewed ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol is part of efforts to curb the growing incidents of cult clashes, prostitution, drug abuse, thuggery, and theft, issues that have resulted in the loss of lives and property.

He also announced the inclusion of the military, police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in the committee to ensure a comprehensive and coordinated approach.