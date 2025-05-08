FG Disagrees With Senate, House Of Reps On State Of Insecurity

The Federal Government yesterday battled the House of Representatives over claims that Boko Haram insurgents deploy weapons more sophisticated than those of the military in the war against terrorism.





Recall that some members of the House alleged at Tuesday’s plenary that the insurgents are using weapons more sophisticated than those deployed by the military in the anti-insurgency war, and warned the government against citizens’ revolt, if insecurity in the country was not resolved as soon as possible.





Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, who clarified, spoke on a day the National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, diclosed in Minna, Niger State, that the Federal Government has adopted a new strategy towards waging total war against all forms of terrorism and insecurity nationwide.





He also said the government is doing everything possible to eradicate all sources and channels of entry of firearms into the country.





This is even as the lawmaker representing Borno South, Senator Ali Ndume, asked the Federal Government and the military authorities to provide arms and ammunition to resilient local hunters, vigilantes and Civilian Task Force members to assist the military, following the killing of a captain and soldier at Izge community in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State by insurgents yesterday.





Speaking at a ministerial briefing in Abuja yesterday, the Defence Minister insisted that Nigeria’s armed forces are better equipped and more sophisticated than insurgents.





He clarified that so far, the terrorists have deployed civilian-grade drones with improvised explosives which had been less successful.





“They’re not using armed drones with strategic guidance. We are doubling our intelligence efforts, both locally and internationally, to track and cut off supply sources,” he said.

He also downplayed the importance of a proposed security summit by the Senate, stressing that renewal of strategy is far more critical in combating insecurity.

Badaru said the current challenge is not a lack of firepower but rather the unpredictable tactics used by terrorists, often aided by informants within local communities.

His words: “Yesterday (Tuesday), the House of Representatives said terrorists have better weapons than us. That is absolutely not true. We have much more sophisticated weapons and we have much more sophisticated drones.

“The issue is, this war is not a conventional war, it’s like a guerrilla war. They watch us, they have informant around us. They (insurgents) help the people we try to protect and they get information from the people, and they jump at us the way we don’t expect. We have much more sophisticated equipment.’’





On the planned Senate security summit, the minister maintained that while such gatherings could provide useful input, they cannot substitute for well-thought-out military strategies.

“On the summit, yes, strategy is far more important than summit. But summit will give you some inputs for the strategy. When you hold a summit, you have people, they talk. We take what they expect, and we go back to design or renew our strategy.





“Then, the Chief of Defence Staff gives operational orders, based on the strategy they developed. So what the National Assembly is trying to do, maybe, is to bring people together to discuss issues. You hear a lot.





“I visited most of the past defense ministers. I visited most of the past service chiefs to discuss issues of security during their time and what we see today. And I’m sure the service chiefs also do the same. So the summit can help, but the strategy is much more important.”





Addressing concerns about the use of drones by terrorists, Badaru clarified” that so far, they have only deployed civilian-grade drones improvised with explosives.’





Giving updates on domestic defence production efforts, he disclosed that 10 of 53 companies involved in the Defence Industrial Complex, DICON, had begun production of drones, aircraft parts, helmets, and other military equipment.





He said government hoped to have at least 20 of those companies in full production by year’s end, with plans to begin exporting by next year.





“We are working to see if we can sustain a section in Ajaokuta that will support our efforts to make DICON more vibrant.





“Currently, with the support of the President, the governor, and the chief of defence staff, DICON— as many of you know — is hosting 53 companies. Most of them are at various stages of constructing their factories.





“About 10 of these companies have already commenced production, including the manufacturing of drones, aircraft components, personal computers, helmets, safety vests, and other equipment.





“So far, 10 have begun production, and we are targeting at least 20 companies to be operational by the end of the year. By next year, we aim to begin export.”





FG adopting new strategy against insecurity, to block sources, channels of firearms —NSA





Also speaking on the security situation in the country yesterday, the National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, said the federal government has adopted a new strategy towards waging total war against insecurity in the country.





Ribadu, disclosed this while officially inaugurating the office building of Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, NCCSALW, for the north-central zone in Minna yesterday, said the commissioning of the edifice was not about a building but renewed commitment by the Federal Government towards ensuring safer Nigeria for all.





“The renewed step is about reinforcing our dedication to eradicating sources and channels through which these dangerous weapons find their ways into the hands of criminals.





“As we know, the proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons fuel all manner of criminalities, including but not limited to banditry, terrorism, kidnapping, pipeline vandalism, armed robbery and communal clashes, undermining the peace and stability of our country and communities,” he said.





Ribadu, who was represented by Director-General, National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, Office of the National Security Adviser, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, retd, noted that the North-Central zone, including Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory, has faced its share of security challenges linked to the illicit circulation of arms.





He added that siting of the zonal office in Minna, Niger State capital, is strategic as it will enhance operational efficiency, intelligence gathering, stakeholders engagement and implementation of policies to mop-up illegal arms in the region.





In his remarks, Governor Muhammed Bago, who officially inaugurated the edifice, described the step as a milestone achievement under the administration of President Bola Tinubu, noting that the North Central had been badly affected by insecurity, the proliferation of small arms and light weapons and promised to champion the establishment of state offices of NCCSALW in the zone.





FG begs media to deny terrorists, bandits publicity

Also yesterday, the government urged media practitioners to refrain from granting undue publicity to terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements threatening the peace and security of the country.





The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who made the call while speaking at the seventh edition of the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing Series in Abuja, underscored the critical role of the media in shaping public perception and supporting national security efforts.





“The media, as gatekeepers and partners in nation-building, have a crucial role to play in supporting our military’s morale by highlighting their successes and sacrifices.





“We must deny these groups the undue publicity they crave. We must take them off the front pages and accurately report them as the criminals they are, without glorifying their acts or giving credence to their false narratives,’’ he said.





He emphasised that terrorist and criminal groups often manipulate media coverage and social media platforms to spread fear, propagate disinformation and recruit followers, and urged journalists and editors to adopt a responsible and patriotic approach to reportage by avoiding sensational headlines and refusing to serve as inadvertent amplifiers of terror propaganda.





“These are not freedom fighters; they are murderers, kidnappers, and destroyers, and they must be presented as such,” he said.





Highlighting President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly its pillar on “strengthening national security for peace and prosperity,” the minister noted that the Federal Government is actively investing in military capacity through the acquisition of modern equipment, enhanced intelligence and strategic partnerships.





Equip local volunteers to confront Boko Haram, Ndume tells FG, military

Following the killing of a Captain and soldier at Izge community in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State by armed Boko Haram terrorists yesterday, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) has called on the Federal Government and military authorities to provide arms and ammunition to local volunteers to enable them assist the military in the anti-insurgency war in the North-East.





Ndume who specifically applauded the gallant efforts of Izge community which repelled the Boko Haram invasion that led to the killing of three terrorists and recovery of arms and ammunition, insisted that if the local volunteers were well equipped with sophisticated weapons, the killing of the Captain and the private soldier at about 1am yesterday, would have been averted.





He sympathized with families of the deceased officers,and prayed Allah (God) to grant Aljanah Firdaus to the souls of the departed.





The senator, who was former chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, and hails from Gwoza, has repeatedly expressed concern over renewed Boko Haram attacks in some parts of his constituency and Borno State in general, calling on the Federal Government and the military to do the needful to protect lives and property.





He commended Governor Babagana Zulum for his support to security operatives and his initiatives towards reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement of internally displaced persons, IDPs, back to their ancestral homes.





Ndume noted that most of the local hunters and vigilantes are not on the payroll of government, but had sacrificed their lives and resources in defending their territories, stressing that, if properly equipped, they would complement efforts of the military in bringing lasting peace to the region.





“It is very unfortunate that Izge came under Boko Haram attack again. We lost a Captain and a private soldier. I want to use this medium to call on the federal government and the military authorities to provide arms and ammunition to our resilient local hunters, vigilantes and Civilian Joint Task Force members who are volunteering in the fight against terrorists in the North-East.





“This is not the first time Izge was attacked, the last before this one led to the killing of a Captain, and if the local volunteers were well equipped with sophisticated weapons, they will definitely complement efforts of the military to defeat insurgents,’’ Ndume said.





Police recovers large cache of ammunition in Jos

Meanwhile, Plateau State Police Command has recovered a large cache of ammunition said to be for use by criminal elements to harm innocent citizens and destroy property.





Recall that the state had been reeling under effect of incessant killings by herdsmen who deploy sophisticated weapons for their attacks.





The Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Adesina, who disclosed this yesterday, said the recovery was due to the command’s continuous efforts to uphold law and order, reduce crime and enhance peace across the Plateau.





He said: “This time, we have successfully recovered a large cache of ammunition intended for use by criminal elements to harm innocent citizens and destroy property. Permit me to present the details of this recent accomplishment.





“On May 4, 2025, at approximately 9:40 pm, acting on credible intelligence, our operatives raided a criminal hideout along Bauchi Road in Jos North Local Government Area. During the operation, an abandoned ash-coloured Golf Wagon with registration number JJN 812 AH was recovered.





“A thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 500 rounds of 7.65mm ammunition. It is important to recall that a case of culpable homicide was reported on May 3, 2025, where an unidentified individual was tragically killed.





‘’In response, we swiftly initiated an investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the victim’s death.





“This recovery was made during the course of that investigation. I want to assure you that we are making all necessary efforts to apprehend the perpetrators and recover their operational weapons.”





The CP urged citizens to provide relevant information that could aid the investigation, saying “Plateau State Police Command remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting lives and property and maintaining peace and order across the state. We are dedicated to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all residents.”



