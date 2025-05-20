Father Of Student Killed By Police Drove Against Traffic..Oyo State Govt

The Oyo State Government has explained what led to the tragic death of a student who was hit by a stray bullet while on his way to an examination centre to sit the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination organised by the West African Examination Council in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to the government, the student’s father was driving against traffic when the incident happened.

This was revealed in a statement on Tuesday by the Special Adviser on Media to Governor Seyi Makinde, Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

The government described the incident as “sad, shocking and painful” and said it was something that could have been avoided.

“OYRTMA officials in conjunction with a team from the police, embarked on the traffic operation on Alakia Old Road following complaints from residents over constant one-way traffic violations that have led to deaths and life-threatening injuries on the axis.

“The backup from the police became imperative following assaults on OYRTMA officials and a recent killing of one official in Ibadan by a traffic offender. The father of the slain boy drove a tinted black Honda Accord Car with registration number FST 639 JU against the traffic at around 7.30 a.m.

“It was during an attempt to apprehend the traffic offender that a policeman, who is already being investigated by the state police command, allegedly aimed a shot at one of the tyres of the car, which missed the target,” the government explained.

“We urge residents to stay calm while the police and the government work together to handle the situation. We also warn against breaking traffic rules,” the government added.

The government also promised to ensure justice is served and reassured the public that steps would be taken to prevent such a tragedy from happening again.