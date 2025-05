An 11-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed himself while playing with unsecured guns at home, officials said.

Police said Marshaun Futrell Jr. was playing with guns from his home on May 5 when a firearm accidentally discharged and a bullet struck him.

His father, Marshaun A. Futrell Sr., has been charged with first-degree child endangerment resulting in death, a class A felony, and two additional counts of first-degree child endangerment, class D felonies.