Electing A Pope Is By Divine Inspiration, Not Political Entitlement..Bishop Kukah

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, has emphasised that the process of electing a Pope is guided by divine inspiration, not political entitlement or regional considerations.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm, shortly after returning from the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV in Rome, Bishop Kukah reflected on the significance of the papal installation, the role of religious leaders, and the moral responsibilities of African leaders.

Kukah, who also witnessed the burial of Pope Francis, noted the Vatican’s enduring role as a global hub of moral diplomacy.

“Every square inch of that territory is a space for negotiation at the highest level,” he said, recalling moments such as world leaders quietly engaging in private conversations during papal events.

The inauguration of a Pope, he added, draws global attention, not just due to religious importance but because of the Vatican’s influence as a moral compass.

He described the presence of President Bola Tinubu at the inauguration as historic, noting it was the first time a sitting Nigerian President attended such an event.

While former President Olusegun Obasanjo was present at Pope John Paul II’s burial, Kukah highlighted that the recent encounter, which saw President Tinubu share a moment of conversation with Pope Leo XIV, was symbolic, especially given both men's connections to Chicago.

Responding to opinions advocating for an African Pope, Kukah dismissed such expectations as misguided. “Let’s win the World Cup first,” he quipped, stressing that the Papal election is not a turn-by-turn affair.

“It’s not an ‘Emilokan’ scenario,” he said, referencing the Yoruba expression meaning “It’s my turn,” which gained political traction in Nigerian politics.

Kukah argued that the process transcends human calculation and lobbying, asserting that the Holy Spirit ultimately guides the outcome. With 133 cardinals participating in the election, many unfamiliar with each other, he explained that the process is devoid of politicking and manifesto-driven ambitions.