EFCC Arrests Two Chinese, Six Nigerians For Illegal Mining In Ogun State

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos Zonal Directorate 1, have arrested two Chinese and six Nigerians for alleged involvement in illegal mining activities in the Ogere area of Ogun State.

The suspects: Zhang Hang Lin, Gao Pei Hai, Matthew Mathias, Oluwaseun Amoo

Wasiu Ademola Alao, Ajibola Nurudeen

Ibrahim Yinusa and Saidu Shuaibu were arrested on Friday, 9 May 2025, during a sting operation following credible intelligence received by the Commission and detailed surveillance carried out on them.





At the point of arrest, operatives recovered three trucks loaded with sacks of substances suspected to be ground lithium powder and other yet-to-be-identified solid minerals.





Other items recovered from the suspects include a Toyota 4Runner SUV, mobile phones, samples of low grade lithium, Automated Teller Machine, ATM cards, the suspects’ international passports, four pieces of LED Flashlight and other documents.





The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.