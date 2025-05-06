EFCC Arrests TikToker For Naira Abuse In Kaduna

The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested a social media content creator, Muhammed Kabir Sa’ad, for allegedly abusing naira notes in Kaduna State.


Sa’ad had shared a video of himself on his TikTok and Instagram accounts where he was seen throwing naira notes on the floor and deliberately stepping on them, daring EFCC officers in Hausa Language to arrest him if they can.


The anti-graft agency, in a statement on Monday, May 5, 2025, said the TikToker was subsequently arrested in the Tudun Wada area of Kaduna State.


The commission said the suspect was apprehended through surveillance and conveyed to the Kaduna Zonal Directorate of the EFCC for interrogation.


It added that Sa’ad would be charged to court upon the conclusion of his interrogation.

