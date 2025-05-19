EFCC Arrests 120 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Lagos With Exotic Cars

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 120 suspected internet fraudsters, comprising 95 male and 25 female at various locations in Lagos.

The suspects were arrested on Monday, May 19, 2025, following credible intelligence and thorough surveillance regarding their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud.

Items recovered during the coordinated operation include 26 exotic cars and expensive jewelries, smartphones, laptops and several incriminating documents.

The suspects are currently undergoing further investigation and will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

