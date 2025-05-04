Detained Businesswoman Aisha Achimugu Accused Of Operating 136 Bank Accounts, Yet To Meet Bail Conditions

Detained businesswoman Aisha Achimugu is yet to meet the bail conditions set by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) because her two sureties have no landed property in Abuja.

Aisha was still in custody at the weekend over alleged N8.71billion oil bloc transactions.

The EFCC will on Monday verify the claims of new two sureties.

A top EFCC source said: “Aisha is still in detention until she meets the bail conditions.

“The court mandated the EFCC to set bail conditions. We asked her to bring two sureties with landed property in Abuja. Her sureties could not meet our terms.

“She produced new sureties on Friday. We will verify the claims of those standing for her on Monday.

“If these sureties do not fulfill the required conditions, she will remain with us.”

She, however, will account for how she came about 136 bank accounts, especially corporate types.

Mrs. Achimugu was declared wanted by the EFCC in March 2025 on allegations of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

According to an affidavit by an EFCC investigator, Nr. Chris Odofin, Mrs. Achimugu was under investigation for alleged conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence, money laundering, corruption, and possession of property reasonably suspected to have been acquired through unlawful means

The affidavit also showed the applicant operates a total of 136 bank accounts across 10 different banks, both personal and corporate.

Achimugu, in her statement according to the affidavit, said the inflow of N8.71 billion into her corporate bank accounts was an ”investment fund” for acquisition of an oil bloc.

She said the cash was transferred to the Federal Government’s account through her company, Oceangate Engineering Oil and Gas Limited, referencing documentation from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

But findings by the EFCC confirmed that Achimugu’s company actually acquired two oil blocs, Shallow Water PPL 3007 and Deep Offshore PPL 302-DO at the cost of $25.3 million.

The payments were allegedly made through bureau de change operators.

The EFCC was looking at clues on the likely sources of the funds.





The commission also alleged that the acquisition of the oil blocs was not transparent enough.