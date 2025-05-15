Breaking: Super Eagles Star , Taiwo Awoniyi Woken From Induced Coma

Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi has woken from an induced coma after undergoing surgery to repair a serious abdominal injury.

Having had the first part of the surgery on Monday, he spent Tuesday in an induced coma as medical staff monitored his progress as part of the procedure.

Awoniyi underwent the second stage of the operation, including closing the wound, on Wednesday – a process that was successful.

The player slumped and lost consciousness during a match against Leicester City Football club at the weekend when he collided with a goal post