Breaking: Super Eagles Star , Taiwo Awoniyi Woken From Induced Coma

byCKN NEWS -
0



Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi has woken from an induced coma after undergoing surgery to repair a serious abdominal injury.

Having had the first part of the surgery on Monday, he spent Tuesday in an induced coma as medical staff monitored his progress as part of the procedure.

Awoniyi underwent the second stage of the operation, including closing the wound, on Wednesday – a process that was successful.

The player slumped and lost consciousness during a match against Leicester City Football club at the weekend when he collided with a goal post 

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال