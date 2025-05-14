Breaking :Nollywood Actress, Monalisa Ayobami Stephen Is Dead





Plus-size model and Nollywood actress, Monalisa Ayobami Stephen, has passed away.





The Chief Executive Officer of Best of Nollywood (BON), Seun Oloketuyi, confirmed her d3ath in an Instagram post on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.





According to Oloketuyi, the influencer d!ed on Tuesday, May 13, after a battle with low blood sugar and internal bleeding





He added that the deceased actress’ sister confirmed her passing.

“Brand influencer, Monalisa Ayobami Stephen is dead. She d!ed yesterday in Lagos after losing the fight against low sugar and internal bleeding. Her immediate younger sister confirmed the d3ath of this hardworking and beautiful soul,” he wrote.





