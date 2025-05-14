Breaking :Nollywood Actress, Monalisa Ayobami Stephen Is Dead

Plus-size model and Nollywood actress, Monalisa Ayobami Stephen, has passed away.

The Chief Executive Officer of Best of Nollywood (BON), Seun Oloketuyi, confirmed her d3ath in an Instagram post on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

According to Oloketuyi, the influencer d!ed on Tuesday, May 13, after a battle with low blood sugar and internal bleeding

He added that the deceased actress’ sister confirmed her passing.
“Brand influencer, Monalisa Ayobami Stephen is dead. She d!ed yesterday in Lagos after losing the fight against low sugar and internal bleeding. Her immediate younger sister confirmed the d3ath of this hardworking and beautiful soul,” he wrote.

CKNNews recalls that in 2023, the Nollywood Actress said her boyfriend sucks her during her men$truation.

She said that her boyfriend eats her blo*od (sucks her honeypot)during her menstrual cycle as part of their expression of $exual sensation, foreplay, and she enjoys it.

In her words, "my guy felt we shouldn't hide anything from each other, so during my period he  decided to give me head ( sucked my peri*od by sucking my socket point ) and after the first experience, I checked and that experience has no negative health implications and we continued to enjoy it during my menstruation. Men friends and some ladies does it too."
