Breaking: First American Elected Pope

 First American Pope is elected, he is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost from Chicago

Age 69

He takes the title Pope Leo XIV

Profile 

Pope Leo XIV (born Robert Francis Prevost, September 14, 1955) is an Peruvian-American Catholic prelate who has been head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State since 8 May 2025. 

He served as prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops and president of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America since 2023. 

He previously served as Bishop of Chiclayo in Peru from 2015 to 2023, and was prior general of the Order of Saint Augustine from 2001 to 2013. 

In 2015 Cardinal Prevost became a naturalized citizen of Peru as confirmed by Peru's National Civil Registry.

On May 8, 2025, he was elected Pope, choosing the papal name Leo XIV, becoming the first Pope born in the United States, and the first from North America as a whole.

