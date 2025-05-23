Australia’s ‘most sexually active woman’ Hospitalised After Sleeping With 583 Men In One Day

Annie Knight, a 27-year-old OnlyFans star known as “Australia’s most sexually active woman,” has been hospitalised after taking part in a challenge where she reportedly slept with 583 men in a single day.





She shared a video from her hospital bed on Wednesday, revealing she went in for treatment due to severe cramps and excessive bleeding. The symptoms appeared just a day after the event, which was filmed on Sunday.





Knight said the issue was related to her pre-existing endometriosis, a condition she believes was triggered by stress.





“On Sunday everything was all good, but the next day I had a lot of bleeding that I shouldn’t really have because I’m on contraception, and I was a little bit worried about it but decided I would wait it out and see how it goes,” she told Perth Now.





“Then it turned into really bad cramps and pains, then I started to get a bit worried and decided to take myself to hospital.”





Doctors initially suspected the pain and bleeding were due to the extreme physical activity involved in the challenge, but later ruled that out.





“We ran a bunch of tests all day, then eventually it was my endometriosis had been exasperated by mostly stress and not so much the physical challenge that I did on Sunday,” Knight explained.





Endometriosis is a condition where cells similar to those in the uterus grow outside it. These cells bleed each month like uterine tissue, but the blood has nowhere to go.





Symptoms include heavy periods, pain, fatigue, and a higher risk of infertility. The exact cause is unknown but may involve genetics, immune system problems, or chemical exposure.





Treatment usually focuses on pain relief and improving quality of life, sometimes through hormone therapy or surgery.





This is not Knight’s first recent hospital visit. Just a month ago, she was hospitalized with a mysterious ailment.





Her fiancé, Henry Brayshaw, shared a photo on Instagram showing her in a blue hospital gown, resting in bed surrounded by monitors.





“Wonder where the life support switch is?” he joked in the caption.





The couple made headlines recently after announcing their engagement—just one week into officially dating.





Speaking on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Knight explained the history behind the whirlwind romance.





“The crazy bit about it is we’ve only been officially dating for a week,” she said. “However, we’ve been best friends for ten years and we have dated in the past.”





“And we’ve been sort of seeing each other recently. It’s not a shotgun engagement or anything like that. It’s been ten years in the making.”





Despite her engagement, Knight made it clear her lifestyle won’t be changing anytime soon.





She said that she still plans to sleep with 1,000 men before the end of 2025.





“He is super supportive, he’s just the best and he understands that I’m very work-oriented and that I enjoy my job,” she said.





“We have ten years of history. He knows me better than anyone, better than I even know myself, we’ve been through so much together and the support and the love that we have for each other is unmatched—he accepts me for who I am.”





Interestingly, while Knight’s lifestyle remains open, her fiancé’s does not.





“He is completely monogamous and faithful to me and is forbidden from sleeping with other women—but the same rules don’t apply to me,” she said.





Knight’s unique choices and public openness continue to spark debate around sexuality, relationships, and personal freedom.





(Mail One)



