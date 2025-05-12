APC Will Split Soon; Ganduje, Others Will Defect To PDP ..Sule Lamido

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has said there are signs that the All Progressives Congress (APC) may soon split, with its National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, and others possibly defecting to the PDP.

The former governor made this disclosure while delivering his keynote address at the PDP congress held at Aminu Kano Triangle in Jigawa.

He said, “I’m confident that all those who left the PDP will return, including Ganduje, because very soon, the APC will burst and split into factions, having accommodated people with different mindsets.

“I said it, and I repeat: within six months, all those who defected to the APC will come back, and the PDP will rise with full force to wrest power in 2027.”

The ex-foreign affairs minister urged party members not to be discouraged by the defection of some elected officials under the PDP to the ruling APC, attributing their actions to fear of intimidation and harassment.

Lamido’s criticism of the APC comes amid growing concerns over the wave of defections from opposition parties to the ruling party.

He further emphasised that the PDP has the confidence and strength to defeat its opponents in the 2027 elections.

Lamido’s remarks also touched on broader issues of governance and leadership in Nigeria, which he believes are being undermined by the APC.

“Nigeria is blessed, but the leaders are always the problem,” he said.

He, therefore, warned the government in power to stop intimidating the opposition, stating that such actions could lead to further instability.

Meanwhile, the newly elected chairman of the PDP in Jigawa State, Honourable Ibrahim Babandi Gumel, called for unity among party members ahead of the 2027 elections.