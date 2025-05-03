Alleged Harassment: ‘Defend Yourself Instead Of Using Proxies,’ Ex-Minister Tells Akpabio





A former minister of environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, has called on Senate President Godswill Akpabio to directly address the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and others, rather than hiding behind what he described as “hired blackmailers and image launderers.”

Abdullahi made the call while referencing the recent public campaign led by one Professor Mgbake, who has emerged as a vocal critic of Senator Natasha. He accused Mgbake of peddling falsehoods and engaging in a calculated effort to distract from the serious allegations against the Senate President.

“While Mgbake publicly denied any link to the Senate President, she contradicted herself by revealing Senator Akpabio’s private phone number during her media attacks,” Abdullahi said, adding that such an act strongly suggests coordination between her and Akpabio’s camp.





He described Mgbake’s involvement as “a desperate media campaign” to shield the Senate President from accountability, urging Nigerians not to be distracted by what he termed “a circus of deception.”





Abdullahi further raised concerns about Mgbake’s reputation, citing past allegations of fraud and deception. He referenced multiple online reports, including a Nairaland thread labelling her a con artist, and an investigative piece by Secrets Reporter, which accused her of defrauding clients using front companies. He also linked her to a recent smear campaign against Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, shared on her Facebook page.





“It is both disgraceful and cowardly for a high-ranking public officer like the Senate President to associate with individuals of such questionable reputation,” Abdullahi said. “Rather than defend himself with honour, Akpabio has chosen to hide behind people whose public records are smeared with controversy and criminal allegations.”





He also cast doubt on the credibility of Mgbake’s academic qualifications, saying her claim to a professorship remains unverified. “It is unfortunate that a matter as sensitive and serious as sexual harassment is being reduced to a media circus involving paid agents and individuals who themselves lack public trust,” he added.





Abdullahi concluded by urging Senator Akpabio to respond to the allegations with the dignity and transparency expected of a national leader. “This is about integrity and accountability. No Nigerian, no matter how highly placed should be above scrutiny,” he said. “The Senate President must rise to the occasion and prove his innocence through facts, not hired propaganda.”