Air Peace Aircraft Kills Antelope On Runway

An Air Peace aircraft on Saturday ran into a large antelope, decimating the animal and leaving the aircraft AOG (aircraft on ground).

After the incident, engineers moved in to assess the situation and fix the plane.

This was disclosed by the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, who added that the incident may have disrupted the airline’s operations

According to Achimugu, following such an incident, waiting passengers would naturally be infuriated.

“Incidents like this are literal illustrations of the disruptions not caused by the airlines (domestic or international),” he said on X.

“This explainer is for illustration purpose, not to excuse airlines when they fail to do their duties to passengers.

“Even with situations like this, the airline still owes its passengers the information, refund, and other forms of care they are entitled to, and can still be sanctioned if they fail to provide same.”


Achimugu, however, failed to state the airport where the incident happened.


