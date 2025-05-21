Actress Grace-Charis Bassey Becomes U.S. Sailor, Citizen

Movie star Grace-Charis Bassey, previously known as Belinda Effah, has completed U.S. Navy boot camp training, earning the title of Sailor and becoming a U.S. citizen.

The 35-year-old Cross River-born star shared her inspiring journey on Instagram, posting photos and videos of herself in Navy uniform during her graduation ceremony.

She dedicated this achievement to her late father, Naval Commander Asido Bassey Effah, who served in the Nigerian Navy.

In her post, Grace wrote: “First, All Glory To God. Last week, I graduated from U.S. Navy boot camp as a Sailor and took the oath as a citizen of the United States.

“This journey wasn’t easy — but I carried my roots, my faith, and my vision every step of the way.



