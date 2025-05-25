753 Confiscated Emefiele Houses Not Yet For Sale, Beware Of Scammers.. Minister Warns

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has issued a statement clarifying that it has not begun any sale process for the 753-unit housing estate linked to former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, which it recently took custody of from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The ministry made the announcement following reports that scammers have been attempting to defraud Nigerians by claiming they have access to housing ministry slots and requesting N500,000 for non-existent expression of interest forms.

In a statement signed by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Badamasi Haiba, the ministry stressed that it is still in the early stages of managing the estate.

“For avoidance of doubt, the ministry has just taken over the estate from the EFCC as directed by Mr. President. The houses will be completed by the ministry and all the necessary infrastructure will be provided before offering to the public for sale and for special needs of the government,” the statement said.

The statement also referenced remarks by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Architect Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, who announced the formation of a technical committee. This committee’s tasks include conducting a physical assessment of the buildings, performing integrity tests, evaluating infrastructure needs to ensure the estate is habitable, and developing a disposal strategy for the housing units.

The ministry reassured the public that it will provide clear announcements and outline a sales strategy only after these assessments and preparations are complete, following directives from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The public is hereby informed that the ministry will give a clear and adequate announcement, as well as a strategy outlined for the sales of the houses,” Haiba said.

The ministry warned Nigerians against falling victim to fraudsters and advised anyone interested in the estate to seek clarification directly from the ministry’s officials through the Departments of Public Building and Housing Development or the Press and Public Relations office before making any payments or commitments.

Haiba stressed the ministry’s commitment to ensuring transparency, public accountability, and inclusivity throughout the process as part of the government’s Renewed Hope Agenda for the housing sector.

He urged all Nigerians to remain vigilant and rely solely on official communications from the ministry.



