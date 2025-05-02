2nd Anniversary Broadcast Speech Of Gov Umo Eno Of Akwa Ibom

BEING THE 2ND ANNIVERSARY BROADCAST SPEECH BY HIS EXCELLENCY, PASTOR UMO ENO, PhD, GOVERNOR, AKWA IBOM STATE, MAY 29th, 2025.

My dear Akwaibomites

1. Exactly two years ago today, I placed my hand on the Bible and swore an oath to be a Governor for all Akwaibomites irrespective of political affiliations.

2. On that solemn day also, I had promised to deepen the peace we had been enjoying in our State and extend the frontiers of our development and growth in line with our Governance Blueprint- the ARISE Agenda.

3. Two years down the line, I come to you today, to say that great has been the Lord's faithfulness. With your support and prayers, we have recorded spectacular achievements across sectors. We have deepened the peace and unity in the State, reduced political bickering and politicians across party lines can now sit together, eat together, pray together, dream together, and walk together for the growth of our dear State.

4. Today, the ideology and governance blueprint of Akwa Ibom State, is the ARISE Agenda. It is the compass of our development, the anchor on our sail to economic prosperity and sustainable growth. Political parties remain the vehicles to attain power, but governance is based on the needs of the people, and we are here to fulfill just that.

5. Permit me also to use this opportunity to congratulate our President and Commander-in-Chief, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,GCFR, for the steady and focused manner he is leading our country through economic challenges. We are hopeful that soon, with the economic reforms he has instituted, our nation will be on the way out of the woods. He needs our prayer and support to finish the work he has started.

6. Fellow Akwaibomites, in the past two years, we have worked hard to tick the key boxes in the ARISE Agenda. Our state is experiencing growth across sectors leading to several honours and awards we have received from reputable organisations in the nation and elsewhere. All over the 31 Local Government Areas, numerous projects have either commenced, commissioned or are ongoing. All these were made possible because of your support and prayers, and for this, we are deeply grateful.

Tonight, during the State Banquet, we will unveil our coffee table book” The Golden Footprint, which is a compendium of our scorecard in the last two years. Time will not allow me to repeat all that we have achieved together in the last two years during this short broadcast. The Hon. Commissioner for Information will ensure a wide circulation of these achievements.

7. In the remaining two years, we will be diversifying our economy with deep emphasis on tourism and the digital economy. We will hold Tourism and Power Summits where road maps that will prepare our State beyond oil will be produced.

8. As I end this broadcast, permit me to remind you of what I said in my inaugural address. “Elections are over, and our kindred spirit must be renewed and deepened. We are all Akwaibomites first before politics. Politics therefore, must not separate the ties of our brotherhood and common heritage. I pledge to you that I will be Governor for all Akwaibomites irrespective of political persuasions or affiliations. I will work to reconcile our people so we can work together”. Today, to the glory of God, we are now running Akwa Ibom United and this is our new spirit, while the Arise Agenda will remain our ideological guide. I ask for your continuous support and prayers.

9. God bless Akwa Ibom state, God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,