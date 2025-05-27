27 Injured As Car Runs Into Liverpool FC Victory Parade

byCKN NEWS -
0



Merseyside Police confirmed that 27 people were taken to hospital with injuries after a car ploughed into the Liverpool FC victory parade today. 

Four children are amongst the casualties, with one child being considered “seriously injured”.

Deputy Chief Constable Jenny Sims also confirmed that 20 people were also said to be injured and sought medical assistance at the scene. 

She said: “My thoughts are with all those injured in tonight’s horrific accident”.

Merseyside Police is considering this an “isolated incident” and not an act of terror. 



CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال