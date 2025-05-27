27 Injured As Car Runs Into Liverpool FC Victory Parade

Merseyside Police confirmed that 27 people were taken to hospital with injuries after a car ploughed into the Liverpool FC victory parade today.

Four children are amongst the casualties, with one child being considered “seriously injured”.

Deputy Chief Constable Jenny Sims also confirmed that 20 people were also said to be injured and sought medical assistance at the scene.

She said: “My thoughts are with all those injured in tonight’s horrific accident”.

Merseyside Police is considering this an “isolated incident” and not an act of terror.







