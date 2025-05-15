15 Cars Burnt As Petrol Station Goes Up In Flame In Port Harcourt

A devastating fire outbreak has occurred at Nobpet Filling Station, located opposite the Air Force Base in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The incident, which happened on Friday, May 16, 2025, is believed to have been caused by a gas explosion.

The fire has ravaged the filling station, burning down parts of the station itself, as well as over 15 vehicles. Additionally, several roadside stores and other properties in the vicinity have been severely damaged or destroyed, with estimated losses totaling over N300 million.

Fortunately, no lives were lost in the incident. However, the extent of the damage to properties, including the filling station, vehicles, and roadside stores, is significant. The cause of the fire is suspected to be linked to a gas-related issue within the filling station. Investigations are currently underway to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

The situation is getting out of hand, and the general public is growing increasingly concerned. As of now, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State and the Rivers State Fire Services have not issued an official statement or report on the incident.