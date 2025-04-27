Police Rescue 10 Kidnapped Victims, Recover Cache Of Arms

The Nigeria Police Force continues to demonstrate its commitment to improved internal security through a series of successful operations resulting in significant rescue of kidnap victims, arrests and recoveries of illegal arms.These achievements highlight the NPF's dedication to proactively tackling crime and ensuring the safety and security of Nigerian citizens.

On the 19th of April, 2025, at about 9:35 PM, acting upon information, operatives of the Faskari Division of the Katsina State Police Command successfully foiled a kidnap attempt along the Funtua-Gusau highway. They engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel, causing them to escape with bullet wounds. As a result of the swift response, ten victims, including two drivers and eight passengers, were rescued unhurt and reunited with their families.

In another development, on April 18, 2025, at about 11:00 AM, operatives attached to the State Intelligence Department (SID), Taraba State, in collaboration with local vigilante, successfully apprehended Umar Ahmad, 40, at a roadblock in Jalingo.





Ahmad, a notorious criminal wanted by the police for several months. Following interrogation, Ahmad led operatives to Mayo Faran Village in Mayo Belwa LGA, a border town between Taraba and Adamawa states. A comprehensive search of the area led to the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, eight magazines, and thirty-nine rounds of live ammunition. Further investigation revealed that one of the recovered gun belongs to the Taraba State Police Command which was earlier carted away during an ambush in 2023, where kidnappers attacked a team of the Anti-Kidnapping squad, resulting in the death of one ASP Aminu Nuhu.

Continuing in their streak of successes, on April 17, 2025, at about 1:30 PM, vigilant police officers attached to Fegge Divisional Headquarters, Anambra State, while on patrol along Port Harcourt Road, Upper Iweka, Onitsha, intercepted a shuttle bus parked suspiciously along the road and upon conducting a thorough search of the bus, five pump-action guns, eight live cartridges, and two handcuffs were found concealed in a bag of rice.

The recovered bus has been subjected to forensic examination, while effort is being intensified to locate the culprits.

In a related development at about 1:27 PM on the same day, operatives of the Rapid Response Squad/Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Anambra state command acting on credible intelligence, arrested 25-year-old Israel Akachukwu at his residence on Ezeigwe Street Nkpor, Idemili North LGA. A search conducted at his apartment led to the recovery two pump-action guns, two live cartridges, a cutlass, a yellow axe, and a dagger. The suspect confessed to being a member of the Vikings Confraternity and is cooperating with the police to identify and arrest other members of the gang.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM., commends the officers for their professionalism and prompt response, which has led to these remarkable successes. The IGP further reiterates the commitment of the Force to protecting the lives and property of citizens.

These recent successes demonstrate the effectiveness of intelligence-led policing and the dedication of NPF officers in combating crime across the nation. The NPF urges the public to continue cooperating with law enforcement agencies by providing timely information that can aid in preventing crime and ensuring public safety.







