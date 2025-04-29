Police Recovers 3 Vehicles , Arrest 8 Suspects In Abuja

On 19th April 2025, following the report of a stolen gold Toyota Corolla (Reg No. ABC 570 FJ) from the Federal Secretariat, operatives of the Command’s Scorpion Squad arrested one Yusuf Yunusa.

Further investigation led to the arrest of his wife, Blessing Yusuf, on 25th April in Kwali Area Council. She confessed to purchasing Toyota master keys from the Jumia online marketplace, which her husband used to steal vehicles, while she created distractions to facilitate the crimes.

In another case, on 28th April 2025, police responded to a report from a car buyer in Life Camp regarding a suspicious black Mercedes-Benz 4MATIC E-400 (Reg No. AAA 07 KA). Upon investigation, it was confirmed stolen from Lekki, Lagos.

Five suspects were arrested and identified as Idris Suleiman, Isiyaku Habibu, Ganiyu Sadiq, Idowu Akintunde, and Bello Muyideen. The stolen vehicle was recovered and the suspects confessed to stealing it from their employer.

Similarly, following a report from Mr Chinwenze Chinaza that his driver, one George Idung had gone missing along side his unregistered Toyota Hilux Adventure, Police operatives from Mabushi Division acting on credible intelligence, swung into action, tracked the said driver to his village in Eket LGA, Akwa Ibom State, where he was arrested while attempting to sell off the vehicle. He is in custody and the vehicle has been recovered.

All eight suspects are in police custody and will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Ajao S. Adewale, psc, mnips, encouraged residents to install tracking devices in their vehicles, avoid isolated parking spaces, and verify vehicle ownership before purchase.

For emergencies or to report suspicious activity, residents are urged to contact the FCT Police Command Control Room via 08032003913, 08028940883, or 08061581938.







