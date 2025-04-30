PDP Sacks Anyanwu, Approves Convention Plans, Appoints Koshoedo As Acting National Secretary

In a major shake-up aimed at repositioning the party ahead of the 2027 general elections, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved key recommendations from the PDP Governors’ Forum, including the sack of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary and the appointment of Hon. Setonji Koshoedo as Acting National Secretary.





The decisions were taken during the NWC's regular meeting held Tuesday at the party’s National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.





According to a statement released after the meeting, the NWC gave full backing to the Governors’ Forum's proposal to hold a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on May 27, 2025, and to convene an early National Convention from August 28 to 30, 2025, in Kano. The convention is expected to address zoning arrangements, elect new national officers, and chart a new course for the party.





In furtherance of these preparations, the NWC ratified the establishment of two key committees: the Zoning Committee, to be chaired by Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri, and the National Convention Committee, headed by Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.





In a move that signals a major internal realignment, the NWC also announced the immediate removal of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary, citing a recent Supreme Court judgment and the Governors’ Forum’s recommendations. Hon. Setonji Koshoedo, who has been serving as Deputy National Secretary, will take over in an acting capacity. A substantive replacement from the South East Zone will be nominated and ratified at the forthcoming NEC meeting.





Additionally, the NWC approved the formation of a caretaker committee for the party's Delta State chapter following the defection of high-profile leaders, including Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The caretaker committee is expected to stabilize party operations and re-engage grassroots supporters in the state.





The PDP leadership reiterated its commitment to party unity and democratic governance, urging members across the country to rally behind the latest decisions.





“These measures demonstrate our resolve to rebuild the party, restore discipline, and prepare effectively for the 2027 elections,” the statement read. “We call on all loyal members to support the leadership and contribute actively to the party’s renewal process.”





As Nigeria’s leading opposition party, the PDP has vowed to continue engaging constructively with Nigerians and offering a credible alternative to the current administration.



