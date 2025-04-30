Naira Abuse :EFCC Frees Socialite E-money

After hours of questioning by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, a popular Lagos socialite, Emeka Okonkwo (a.k.a. E-Money) purportedly regained his release on Tuesday evening.

E-money had been picked on Monday night at his residence in the Omole area of Lagos and taken to the commission’s office in Abuja for questioning.

E-Money was arrested by operatives of over alleged abuse of the Naira and defacing of foreign currencies.

But the socialite had on Tuesday evening taken to his Instagram handle, @iam_emoney1, to celebrate his release.

Displaying as a king in his palace in the place, E-money wrote, “No tension, everywhere good, I see all your love and support. God bless you all.”

The song, “Thank you for saving me, thank you my Lord,” was played on the background of the video.

'This will only make you stronger, just like our Rolls Royce', Cubana Chief Priest backs E-Money after arrest

Several calls, messages to the EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale for confirmation of E-Money’s release were unanswered as of time of filing this report.

Similarly, a fellow socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly called Cubana Chief Priest also celebrated the release of E-money on his Instagram handle.

Via his handle, Cubana_Chief Priest, he wrote, “My brother don fall out, To God be the glory.”

E-Money was earlier on Tuesday arrested for allegedly spraying United States dollars, an act said to violate the Foreign Exchange Act.

An EFCC source had said, “On Monday night, we arrested E-Money for Naira abuse and defacing foreign currencies. Specifically, he was alleged to have sprayed U.S. dollars, which is against the Foreign Exchange Act.

“He was arrested at his Omole, Lagos residence. Preliminary investigations are ongoing, and he will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”