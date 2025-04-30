IPoB Lashes Out At FG Over Kanu’s Court Proceedings

The ndigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, took a swipe at the court proceedings at the Federal High Court, presided over by Justice Omotosho, in the trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Spokesman of the group, Emma Powerful in a release said: “To the shock and dismay of all present, including international observers, the so-called evidence consisted of four boxes containing Mazi Kanu’s personal belongings: wristwatches, a microphone, a DJ mixer (falsely labeled a transmitter), cables, Arabian perfumes purchased for his mother and mother-in-law, a brown shoe, laptops, chargers, and phones.

No bombs, guns, grenades, or attack plans were found because none existed.

“This revelation lays bare the truth: there is no evidence to support the grave accusations leveled against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The items presented in court are not weapons of terrorism but ordinary possessions of a man who has consistently and openly declared his mission as a freedom fighter dedicated to the liberation of his people through peaceful means, including a referendum.

“With utmost humility, IPoB calls on the Federal Government of Nigeria and the United Kingdom to end this charade masquerading as a trial.

The persecution of Mazi Kanu and IPoB, which has led to the loss of countless lives, including his parents, must cease.

We do not seek to humiliate any party but to affirm that IPoB’s mission is rooted in the pursuit of dignity, freedom, and a better life for Biafrans, the black race, and Africa as a whole.”



