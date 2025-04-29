Bomb Explosion Kills 26 Passengers In Borno

An explosive device has killed an unspecified number of travellers moving from Kala-Balge to Gamboru-Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Monday when a vehicle travelling from Rann, the headquarters of Kala-Balge, to Gamboru-Ngala stepped on an improvised explosive device.

Confirming the incident , the Spokesperson for the Borno state police command, ASP Nahum Daso, said the injured victims are still in the hospital.

“Earlier today at about 12pm, an Izuzu pickup van with registration number Xa265kku drove all the way from Kalabalge area en route to Gamboru Ngala stepped on an IED around Furunduma village. The tragic incident led to the death of 26 persons, which includes 16 males and four females and six children”

He added that the driver and two other victims sustained injury and they have been taken to the hospital, where they are responding to treatment.

However, local sources claimed that eight people died in the explosion, while many others sustained critical injuries.

A local source, who pleaded not to be named, said, “Women and children were involved. About eight people died.”

This is coming 16 days after eight passengers died while 11 others sustained severe injury when a bus travelling along Maiduguri- Damboa road in Borno state stepped on an explosive.

Daso said the injured passengers are currently receiving treatment.

“Today, around 11:45 am, we received a report of an incident where a Hummer bus with registration number Jigawa MMR144 from Damboa to Maiduguri stepped on an IED at Komala village in Konduga Local Government. The IED was suspected to have been planted by Boko Haram terrorists,” he said.