Banks Increase SMS Cost To N6

Nigerian Banks have announced an increment in the cost of sms to customers

This is one of the messages sent to customers by some of them on Wednesday

"Dear Esteemed Customer,

Our Telecommunication Service Providers have recently reviewed their service rates applicable to SMS notifications upwards. Consequently, effective Thursday, 1 May 2025, your SMS Transaction Alert Fee will increase from Four Naira (N4.00) to Six Naira (N6.00) per message. Please note that alerts to international phone numbers are subject to higher charges.

Transaction Alerts are important as they help you monitor and control your account activities in real time. We encourage you to retain your subscription to this service. If you would like to opt out of receiving Transaction Alerts via SMS, Kindly visit any of our branches near you or contact us via email

