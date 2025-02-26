Wedding Video Of Man Who Killed His Wife Eight Months After They Got Married In Edo

A man, Kelvin Osamede Izekor k!lled his 38-year-old wife, Ugiagbe Osaiyekemwen Success Izekor, eight months after their wedding in Edo State.

It was reported that the incident happened at No. 50 Upper Mission extension, Benin City on Saturday, February 22, 2025. 

It was gathered that the suspect smashed Succes to death with a hammer during a heated argument. 

A wedding invite sighted shows that the couple got married on Saturday, June 29, 2024 in Benin City. 

A resident shared the couple’s wedding video in a post on X, expressing shock over the tragic incident.


The spokesperson for the Edo State Police Command, Moses Yamu, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday, said the husband was about to be lynched by a mob before the police arrived, pacified them and arrested the suspect.

According to unconfirmed reports, the deceased was four months pregnant at the time of her murder. 

Neighbours claimed Kelvin had been beating the deceased even before they got married but the abuse became frequent after their wedding. 

They claimed that the suspect once attacked Success with a cutlass.

