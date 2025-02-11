VP Shettima Moves To Resolve Hajj Visa Concerns

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured intending pilgrims for this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia that none of them will miss the pilgrimage due to visa-related challenges.

The VP assured them that the Federal Government would put necessary measures in place to ensure they have a smooth and hitch-free pilgrimage.

He directed the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to take necessary measures to ensure a smooth and unhindered pilgrimage for all the nation’s intending pilgrims.

This was the outcome of a meeting the Vice President had yesterday with NAHCON management and board in his office at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Shettima had summoned the meeting following reports that a contractual dispute with Saudi service provider, Mashariq Al-Dhahabiah, could potentially lead to visa denials for Nigerian pilgrims.

A statement in Abuja by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications in the Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, the VP said: “We will not allow any Nigerian intending pilgrim to miss the 2025 Hajj. The pilgrimage will be seamless, and every challenge will be addressed promptly.”

Shettima instructed the NAHCON leadership to take necessary steps to protect the interests of Nigerian pilgrims, saying: “NAHCON must do whatever it takes to guarantee the full participation of our pilgrims without any hindrance.

“From now on, we must set the right standards, move in the right direction and have a hitch-free hajj exercise.”

Also, the National Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Prof. Abdullahi Usman, has assured intending pilgrims from Nigeria that they will not miss this year’s Hajj.

Usman, who gave the assurance yesterday in Abuja, debunked the allegations that he was truncating the preparation for his year’s Hajj by cancelling deals with Saudi Arabia Masha’ir companies.

On Sunday, the Forum of Chief Executive Officers of State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards, Agencies and Commissions, through its Secretary, Abubakar Salihu, had raised concern over the alleged cancellation of the Masha’ir contract.

Salihu had alleged that thousands of Nigerian intending pilgrims might miss this year’s Hajj due to the cancellation of service providers’ contract by NAHCON’s leadership.

Reacting to the allegation, Usman said the allegations were aimed at smearing his hard-earned reputation as an Islamic scholar

“The contract with the Saudi Arabia-based company was cancelled by the same Saudi Government and they later approved it and subsequently cancelled for the second time. So, you can see that I have nothing to do with the cancellation.

“Because of this up and down, we are doing everything possible to ensure that the right thing is done. We are also doing everything according to the dictate of the laws.

“I am assuring all our intending Muslim pilgrims that none of them will miss this year Hajj,” he said.

Also, the Federal Government has said it is engaging with its Saudi Arabian counterpart over the recent listing of Nigeria among nations restricted from multiple entry visas.

Saudi Arabia recently introduced new visa regulations that will impact travelers from 14 countries, restricting them to single-entry visas that will be valid for 30 days with no option for extension.

The changes apply to tourists, business travelers, and those visiting family members, while excluding applicants for Hajj, Umrah, diplomatic, or residency visas.

The new regulations target travellers from the following nations: Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sudan, Tunisia, and Yemen.

But Nigeria has expressed optimism that it is a temporary measure.

A media aide to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Alkasim Abdulkadir, said the changes may not be unconnected with the upcoming Ramadan season.

He said: “Saudi Arabia recently adjusted its visa policies, affecting travelers from Nigeria and 13 other countries. The issuance of visas is a sovereign right of each nation, and Saudi Arabia has implemented these changes to better manage the influx of visitors, especially with the upcoming Ramadan season.

“Nigerian citizens are still eligible to apply for single-entry visas, and thousands continue to do so daily. It’s important to note that this restriction is temporary and specifically pertains to multiple-entry visas. This policy does not prevent travelers or pilgrims from applying to visit Saudi Arabia for work or religious purposes.

“The Nigerian government is actively engaging through diplomatic channels to ensure that Nigerian pilgrims and travelers experience seamless journeys to Saudi Arabia.”