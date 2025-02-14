Viral Video :UNIZIK Expels Female Student for Assaulting Lecturer

The management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) has expelled a third-year female student, Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious, for assaulting a lecturer in a viral incident that sparked widespread reactions.





The altercation, which was captured on video, involved Dr. Chukwudi Okoye, a lecturer in the Department of Theatre Arts, and Precious, who was seen recording a TikTok video in a school corridor when the lecturer attempted to pass. Dr. Okoye lightly tapped her shoulder to get through, an action that upset the student, who felt her recording had been interrupted.





In the video, Precious expressed frustration, exclaiming, “Imagine! Why would he touch me like that?” The situation quickly escalated as the lecturer confronted her over the remark. Witnesses reported that Precious accused Dr. Okoye of hitting her before allegedly dragging him among onlookers and biting him on the wrist and arm. Throughout the encounter, Dr. Okoye maintained his composure.





Following the incident, the university authorities launched an investigation to determine the facts.





A statement released by the acting Registrar of the institution, Victor I. Modebelu, confirmed that Precious was found guilty of gross misconduct and violating the Students' Disciplinary Regulations. The report from the Student Disciplinary Committee, which investigated the case, led to the decision to expel her from the university with immediate effect.





The acting Vice Chancellor, on behalf of the University Senate, officially sanctioned the expulsion and directed Precious to vacate the university premises immediately. The decision was communicated in a statement dated February 13, 2025.







