Two Suspects In The Murder Of Anambra Lawmaker Escape From Police Custody

The Commissioner of Police CP Ikioye Orutugu, fwc MNIPS PhD on receipt of the report today 18th February 2025 about the escape of the two suspects involved in the murder of Late Hon Justice Azuka, Member Representing Onitsha 1 Constituency in the State House of Assembly. He has consequently deployed both human, operational and intelligence assets of the Command for the re-arrest of the suspects and directed immediate disciplinary action against the Officers found wanton in this regard.

Preliminary information reveals that following the confession of the criminal gang, two of the suspects are assisting the Police Investigating Officers in an Operation to arrest the receiver and recover the Operational vehicles that the gang used in their deadly activities.

During the onslaught operation by the Operatives, the suspect (the receiver) was arrested and two vehicles suspected to have been snatched from the unsuspecting members of the public were recovered. Unfortunately, the other two suspects fled the scene.

To this end, the *CP* assured that the Command is on the offensive against every criminal element in the State and that efforts are in top gear to ensure that the suspects are re-arrested and justice served.The arring Officers well also face disciplinary action if found culpable.

SP Tochukwu Ikenga

Police Public Relations Officer,

Anambra State Police Command.

Awka.





18th February, 2025



