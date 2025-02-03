Three Siblings Killed, Stored In Deep Freezer In Anambra





A tragic incident occurred in Nnewichi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State, on Saturday when unknown attackers killed three siblings—a five-year-old boy and two girls aged seven and nine.

Reports said the killers entered their home while the children were eating, murdered them and placed their bodies inside a deep freezer in one of the rooms.

Eyewitnesses said their mother, Chikazor Ejezie, a lecturer and nurse had gone out for an examination, while their father, who works in Edo State, was also away when the incident occurred.

“When the mother returned, she noticed the house was wide open, which was unusual because the children always locked the door when going out.

“After searching everywhere, their lifeless bodies were later found in the freezer. Investigations suggest they were killed and dumped inside,” an eyewitness said.





Speaking on Monday, the father of the deceased, Ejezie Udochukwu, said he was in Edo state when his wife called to inform him of the tragedy, and he rushed to Nnewichi.

Udochukwu said, “When my wife got home, she didn’t see the children. She and others searched for them, even at the church where they served as altar boys and girls, but they weren’t there.

“Eventually, in desperation, they opened the deep freezer, and that’s where their bodies were found. We live in a bungalow with two tenants and our landlord. The children were eating when the attackers came around noon. There were still plates with food that looked like they had been left in a hurry.

“Their bodies have been taken to the morgue, and the case has been reported to the Central Police Station in Nnewi. The police are investigating. I am devastated—three of my children were killed at the same time by unknown people.”

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Itam, has ordered a full investigation.

“The bodies have been recovered, and the CP has transferred the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Awka for thorough investigation. More details will be shared later,” Ikenga said.

Meanwhile, residents of Nnewichi have called for a proper investigation and justice for the murdered children.

Champion Newspaper