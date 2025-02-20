They're Planning To Kill Gov Adeleke..PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State has alerted Nigerians that the Inspector General of Police’s deployment of special forces over the state-local government crisis was aimed at assassinating Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Addressing newsmen at the party’s Secretariat in Osogbo on Wednesday, the party Chairman, Sunday Bisi, added that the destabilisation of the state was deliberately orchestrated to stop Saturday’s local government council election.

He charged the global community to prevail on the IGP to desist from enabling orchestrated attempts on the life of our Governor. We want to emphasize that these plans have been on the cards of the APC in Osun State since the good people of Osun State voted them out of office in 2022.

In his words, Mr. Egbetokun’s deliberate deployment of Special Forces under him to escort some miscreants into the local government councils in the state was nothing but a blatant coup. One out of the many mapped-out plans is to assassinate the Governor of our dear state, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, whose instruction to restore peace and order as the Chief Security Officer of Osun State was flagrantly violated by Mr. Egbetokun.

