Nigeria's Star Tems Wins 2025 Grammy Awards

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has won the Best African Music Performance category at the 67th Grammy Awards.

She secured the award with her song Love Me JeJe, beating Tomorrow by Yemi Alade, MMS by Asake featuring Wizkid, Sensational by Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay, and Higher by Burna Boy.

This marks Tems’ second Grammy win.

South Africa’s Tyla won the award for her hit Water in 2024 in the category’s first edition.

Tems received three nominations at this year’s Grammys, bringing her career total to eight. She was also nominated for Best Global Music Album (Born in the Wild) and Best R&B Song (Burning).

The 67th Grammy Awards took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Below are the categories featuring Nigerian nominees:

Best African Music Performance

Asake & Wizkid – MMS

Burna Boy – Higher

Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay – Sensational

Tems – Love Me JeJe – WINNER

Yemi Alade – Tomorrow

Best Global Music Album

Antonio Rey – Historias de un Flamenco

Ciro Hurtado – Paisajes

Matt B & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – Alkebulan II – WINNER

Rema – Heis

Tems – Born in the Wild





Best R&B Song

Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Kehlani – After Hours

Muni Long – Ruined Me

SZA – Saturn – WINNER

Tems – Burning

