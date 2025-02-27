Reno Omokri Is Shameless...Nasir El-Rufai

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai yesterday categorised ex-presidential aide Reno Omokri among those who lack “total shamelessness”.

Omokri on Tuesday said the former governor was fingered as a major contributor to the genocide of Southern Kaduna Christians.

But, El-Rufai yesterday responded to a post on X by Imran U. Wakili, who shared a photo of El-Rufai and Omokri, with the words: “The greatest thing a mentor can offer is the freedom, recognition, and opportunities you need to succeed in life, far more valuable than money.

“A former minister who noticed you when you were unknown and helped you build a reputation has already given you everything. Unfortunately, wisdom has nothing to do with age!”

El-Rufai, via his verified handle @elrufai, quoted Wakili’s post, adding the words: “Please Imran, let them be.

“They are PR consultants and online influencers. It is a new profession thriving in the Renewed Hope era because propaganda can build infrastructure, eliminate insecurity and address our economic challenges.

“The only qualifications needed to be on the payroll are (1) moral flexibility, (2) total shamelessness, (3) selective amnesia, (4) wretched upbringing and (5) intense craving for quick and easy money. The future doesn’t matter. Integrity is debatable. Truth is out!!”

Omokri had added that the former governor admitted on multiple occasions to paying killer herdsmen while he was governor.

Omokri said: “Nasir el-Rufai’s government was indicted in the Zaria Shiite massacre of Saturday, December 12, 2015, where 438 Shiite men, women, children and infants were slaughtered in one of Africa’s worst human rights violations.

“Additionally, Mr. El-Rufai was specifically cited for demolishing the homes of his political opponents in Kaduna.

“Finally, his reckless utterances against Christians, whereby on Saturday, January 27, 2013, he insulted Jesus Christ, and on Friday, January 18, 2019, when he said, ‘Even if I bring the Pope, Christians will never vote for me.’