President Tinubu Declares 5th Edition Of CARSPO Open In Abeokuta As Senior Police Officers Rub Minds On Critical Issues Of Security

The creme de la creme of Nigeria's society converged in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital on Monday at the 5th edition of the Conference And Retreat For Senior Police Officers (CARSPO)

The programme with the theme IMPROVING NIGERIA’S INTERNAL SECURITY AND ECONOMIC PROSPERITY THROUGH INCLUSIVE POLICING was attended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ably represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima who doubled as the Guest of Honour





In attendance was the Governor of Ogun State Dapo Abiodun, the Minister of Police Affairs, Chairmen of Senate and House of Representatives Commitees on Police Affairs

The Chairman of Police Service Commission ably represented by AIG Lakanu rtd

Representatives of various Service Chiefs ,Chairman of EFCC as well as the Inspector General of Police of Rwanda and Kenya

In his welcome address , Nigeria's Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun enumerated the idea behind the Conference and what it was meant to achieve

He spoke on the various achievements of the Police in the past few years as the true custodian as the lead agency saddled with the maintenance of internal security in Nigeria

He also spoke on the collaborative efforts of the Nigeria Police and its counterparts in Africa

Others who spoke at the event include the Inspector General of Police of Rwanda and Kenya

Keynote addresses were also made by the Chairman of EFCC, Police Service Commission, and other key invitees

The highlight of the opening ceremony was the address by President Bola Tinubu represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima who also declared the Conference

The three day retreat is being attended by officers of the police from the rank of Commissioners

It will last for three days











