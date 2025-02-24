President Tinubu Declares 5th Edition Of CARSPO Open In Abeokuta As Senior Police Officers Rub Minds On Critical Issues Of Security

byCKN NEWS -
0


 The creme de la creme of Nigeria's society converged in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital on Monday at the 5th edition of the Conference And Retreat For Senior Police Officers (CARSPO)

The programme with the theme IMPROVING NIGERIA’S INTERNAL SECURITY AND ECONOMIC PROSPERITY THROUGH INCLUSIVE POLICING was attended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ably represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima who doubled as the Guest of Honour 



In attendance was the Governor of Ogun State Dapo Abiodun,  the Minister of Police Affairs, Chairmen of Senate and House of Representatives Commitees on Police Affairs 

The Chairman of Police Service Commission ably represented by AIG Lakanu rtd 

Representatives of various Service Chiefs ,Chairman of EFCC as well as the Inspector General of Police of Rwanda and Kenya 

In his welcome address , Nigeria's Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun enumerated the idea behind the Conference and what it was meant to achieve 

He spoke on the various achievements of the Police in the past few years as the true custodian as the lead agency saddled with the maintenance of internal security in Nigeria 

He also spoke on the collaborative efforts of the Nigeria Police and its counterparts in Africa

Others who spoke at the event include the Inspector General of Police of Rwanda and Kenya

Keynote addresses were also made by the Chairman of EFCC,  Police Service Commission, and other key invitees

The highlight of the opening ceremony was the address by President Bola Tinubu represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima who also declared the Conference 

The three day retreat is being attended by officers of the police from the rank of Commissioners 

It will last for three days 




Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال