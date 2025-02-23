Porsha Williams’ Estranged Nigerian Husband, Simon Guobadia detained By USA ICE For Deportation

American TV personality, Porsha Williams’ estranged husband Simon Guobadia has been detained by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

According to U.S. Department of Homeland Security records, the Nigerian-born businessman is currently being held at Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia.

His deportation comes amid President Donald Trump’s mass deportation plan.

Guobadia was taken into ICE custody amid President Trump’s mass deportation plan, which he signed into effect with several executive orders last month after he returned to the Oval Office for his second term.

The 60-year-old migrated from Nigeria to the United States in 1982 and allegedly overstayed his visa. He was declared deportable in 1985, per Atlanta’s WSB-TV 2.

Guobadia was arrested in 1987 for bank and credit card fraud. After he was later arrested two additional times, he was deported to Nigeria in 1992. However, he was able to return a month later.

Then, in 2016, the reality TV star applied for citizenship. However, he was denied by the U.S. government because his previous status was “unlawfully granted.”

Guobadia has filed several complaints and appeals in an attempt to be declared a naturalized citizen. However, his efforts have not been successful.

Williams filed for divorce from Guobadia that same month after nearly 15 months of marriage. The two married in November 2022.

Since then, the two have been in an ongoing legal battle. In September, Williams scored a legal victory when a judge ruled in her favor regarding the former couple’s prenuptial agreement.

In November, court documents showed that Williams had been granted temporary sole possession of their marital residence and given her the “unrestricted right to film and produce television, film or social media” in the home.