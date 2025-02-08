Popular Gospel Singer Divorces Second Wife, Returns Bride Price

The marriage between renowned Igbo gospel singer Paul Nwokocha and his second wife, Mrs. Goodness Nwokocha, has reportedly come to an end, according to a family source.

The information was made available by blogger Promise Uzoma Okoro through his official Facebook page on Saturday morning.

Paul Nwokocha married Goodness in September 2023 after separating from his first wife, Alice Nwokocha, whom he had accused of maltreating him. His second wife, Goodness, hails from Nkpa in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

According to the source, marital issues surfaced in May 2024 when Goodness allegedly began experiencing mistreatment in her new home. She was reportedly treated more like a housemaid than a wife, leading to escalating tensions in the marriage.

The source further revealed that Goodness had no prior relationship with the gospel singer before their marriage. She had relocated from Lagos to marry him at the insistence of his uncles, without conducting any background checks.

With the return of the bride price to Paul Nwokocha’s family, the marriage has now been officially dissolved.