Police Smash Syndicate Who Steals, Sells Children To Nigerians In Diaspora

Policemen attached to the Zone 2 Command, Onikan, have smashed a syndicate that specialised in stealing children from different parts of the country and selling them to Nigerians in Diaspora and at home.

Consequently, eight suspected members of the syndicate, among whom were two teachers, were arrested .

Five children have so far been rescued from the different homes they were sold to. But their original identities and biological parents are difficult to trace, as some of them were discovered during interrogation , to have been stolen from their parents when they were barely two weeks old.





During interrogation, the Police said some of the arrested suspects confessed to having sold the children to some Nigerians in the United States of America and Italy respectively.





Surprisingly, one of the suspects, 22 years old Somtochukwu Onyemaechi , confessed to have sold her one-year-old biological son to another suspect for N800,000. She however expressed shock when she discovered at the command that her relative, who contacted the buyer, sold her baby for N1.5 million.

Briefing journalists on the arrest , over the weekend, Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, DCP Ajao Adewale , explained that the zoonal command received intelligence report on activities of the syndicate on January 8,2025, consequent upon which the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Fayoade Adegoke , detailed the Zonal Anti Corruption Unit headed by CSP Ngozi Braide, who busted the syndicate.

He gave identities of the suspects as : Ibezim Chioma – supplier ;Sunday Ochim – middleman ; Sunday Okputu – supplier ;Sunday Faith – seller; Chinaza Echelibe – caregiver, Ifekwuna Ngozi – buyer , Nwakuba Helen – care giver and Bada Adeniyi – seller.

Identities of the rescued children are: Marvelous Obi , one- year- old; Promise Ifekwuna, three years old; Somtochukwu Onvemaechi , one-year-old , Chibuzornma Onyemaechi, three years and Praise Chukwudi Ibezim , six years.

DCP Adewale explained that “ We have a case of Marvellous Obi’ who is one year old but was sold to Mrs Ibezim Chioma when the baby was barely one week old . Mrs Ibezim bought and resold to one Mr Ken Obi and Mrs Appulus Marina Oluchi who currently reside in Italy but kept the baby in the care of Chinasa Echelibe who is the e syndicate’s care giver

We also have another, Promise Ifekwuna, who is three years old. He was sold by Sunday Okputu through Mrs, Ibezim Chioma to Mrs.Ngozi Ifekwuna sometime in 2021. Mrs Ifekwuna claimed to have paid N500,000.00 for the purchase of the little boy.“Another one is the case of one year old Somtochukwu Onyemaechi, who was painfully sold by his biological mother, one 22 years old Faith Sunday, in September, 2024 to an unknown individual through Mrs, Ibezim Chioma and the supplier, Sunday Okputu.

“The boy was sold for N1,500,000.00 to someone who resides within Alausa in Ikeja but was eventually recovered on January 29,2025 in Owerri, Imo State. The little Somtochukwu was found in the care of one Nwakuba Helen who stated that she was just a nanny employed by her younger sister, Caroline Enwerell who resides in California, USA, with her husband but was aware that the boy was bought and paid for. In the custody of Mrs. Nwakuba Helen on the day she was arrested in Owerri ,was little three-year- old Chibuzomma Onyernaechi, who she claimed was brought to her as a new born baby by the same sister of hers in the USA.”

“Meanwhile, another child, six years old Praise Chukwudi Ebezim was bought by the prime suspect herself, Mrs. Chioma Ibezim for N800,000. She claimed that she bought the boy when the boy was just one week old in Mbaise, Imo State.““Investigation further revealed that the supplier of these children, Sunday Okputu ,can go to any length to ensure he satisfies his prospective buyers. He does not mind stealing any unattended child at any place as soon as he receives a request from Ibezim to supply a child”

Meanwhile, the biological mother that sold her one-year-old son blamed her indulgence on poverty.

She said “ I was not married. When I got pregnant, I could not take care of my child. I told my relative to help me look for a buyer. But when he sold my baby, he gave me N800,000. It was after the arrest I discovered he sold the baby for N1.5 million”.

The children were handed over to the Commissioner of Youth and Social Development, Mr Mobolaji Abubakar, who appreciated the Police and explained that the children would be taken to the hospital for medical attention. Thereafter, he said they would go through nine stages before they would be given out for adoption.

But for the child whose mother sold, he said the Ministry might hand him over to any of his parents’ relatives that would be able to give him proper care. He added that if nobody showed up within a given time frame, the Ministry would take over.