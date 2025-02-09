Police Officer Commits Suicide In Niger

Assistant Superintendent of Police in Niger State, Shafi’u Bawa has reportedly committed suicide by hanging in Niger State.

 

The incident occurred in Rigasa, Kontagora Local Government Area of the state on Saturday, February 8, 2025. 

 

It was gathered that the officer was found hanging from the ceiling of his bedroom.

 

His father, Usman Bawa, who discovered the body reported the matter to the police command.

 

Police officers later arrived at the scene and transported his body to the general hospital, where he was confirmed d£ad. 

 

His remains were subsequently released to his family for burial in accordance with Islamic rites

