PDP Crisis: NWC Voids Suspension Of BOT Chairman Adolphus Wabara

The crisis rocking the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, took an intriguing twist, yesterday, as the Abia State chapter suspended the chairman of the Board of Trustees, BoT, Senator Adolphus Wabara, over alleged anti-party activities.

The Abia State PDP decried Wabara’s alleged reported comments that Governor Alex Otti of Labour Party, LP, had got a second term, five months into his first term.

Citing the provisions of Articles 57(1),(2),(3), 58(1)(b) & (f) and 59(1) (e) & (f) of the party’s constitution (2017 as amended) it “debarred” Senator Wabara from “holding any party office and, therefore, equally removed from office as BoT Chairman of PDP.”





However, in a quick counter, the National Working Committee, NWC, of the PDP voided Wabara’s suspension.

Also, former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Bode George, described the move as an insult and an affront that should not stand.

NWC voids Wabara’s suspension

In a statement, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, conveyed the NWC’s position, and described the action of Abia State Working Committee of the party as “null, void and of no effect whatsoever.”

He said: “The attention of the National Working Committee, NWC, of Peoples Democratic Party has been drawn to the purported suspension of chairman of the Board of Trustees of our great party, Senator Adolphus Wabara, from the party.

“The NWC categorically dismisses the purported suspension as null and void and of no effect whatsoever, not being consistent with the provisions of the constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) and laid-down rules of our great party.

“For emphasis, no state working committee has the power to suspend or take any disciplinary action against a member of the National Executive Committee, NEC, of the party without due recourse to the NWC as clearly provided under Section 57 (7) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

“Section 57 (7) is unambiguous in providing that; ‘Notwithstanding any other provision relating to discipline, no Executive Committee at any level, except the National Executive Committee, shall entertain any question of discipline as may relate or concern a member of the National Executive Committee, Deputy Governors or members of the National Assembly…”

“The explicit import of Section 57 (7) is that Abia State chapter has no powers whatsoever to take any disciplinary action against the chairman of the Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara, being a member of the National Executive Committee of the party.

“The PDP, therefore, condemns the purported suspension of Senator Wabara as reckless, unconstitutional and cautions those behind this act, in defiance of the PDP constitution, to retrace their steps as the NWC will not hesitate to take appropriate disciplinary actions to preserve the stability of our party and the sanctity of its constitution.

“The NWC calls on all leaders, critical stakeholders, members and supporters of our party in Abia State, the South-East zone and, indeed, across the country to disregard the purported suspension.”

Wabara’s suspension an insult, can’t stand — Bode George

Reacting to Wabara’s suspension, Chief Bode George, in a chat with Vanguard, said: “To me, that is an affront; it is an insult. Those who did that must have been sent by someone. It is like some people coming together to suspend the chairman of UAC.

‘’Wabara is the chief custodian of the party. Who are the characters who carried out such an act? We will defend this party and we will stand by it. This is unheard of. I don’t know who is playing that silly game but they must be careful. We, the elders of the party, will not allow such to stand because it is an insult.”





Why we suspended Wabara — Abia PDP

In a motion moved by Abia State treasurer of the party, Chief Chizuru Kanu, and seconded by the Organizing Secretary, Prince Obinna Okey, the party stated that Wabara declared that Governor Alex Otti of the Labour Party, had won a second term just five months into his first tenure.





The party alleged that Wabara had refused to apologize over the anti-party conduct, despite the time given him to do so.





State chairman of Abia PDP, Elder Amah Abraham, disclosed that in line with disciplinary procedures of the party, a seven-man disciplinary committee would be set up to investigate Wabara’s alleged anti-party conduct.

The party chairman further stated that in compliance with the provisions of Articles 59(1) (e) & (f) of the party’s constitution (2017 as amended), Wabara is barred from holding any party office and also removed from office as chairman of the party’s BoT.





The party said: “As officials of People’s Democratic Party (Abia State chapter) and members of the State Executive Committee, SEC, of the party, who jointly and severally swore to protect and defend the party’s constitution (2017 as amended), we invite the attention of PDP members, stakeholders to the anti-party activities of the BoT chairman of PDP, Senator Adolphus Wabara, to the resolution of the State Working Committee/State Executive Committee, to invoke the relevant provisions of the PDP constitution (2017 as amended) for purposes of suspending from the party, Senator Adolphus Wabara, in line with the disciplinary procedures and guidelines and hereby unanimously resolved to state as follows:





“Our attention was drawn to a statement credited to Senator Adolphus Wabara, the BoT chairman of PDP, in October 2023, and circulated on social media and national dailies, wherein the said Senator threw caution to the wind and in a brazen display of sabotage to the party, unilaterally endorsed the Labour Party governor of Abia State, Gov. Alex Otti, for a second term in office, barely five months after inauguration, and, thereby, brought the party to disrepute, hatred and/contempt, which is in violation to the provisions of Chapter 10, Article 58(c) and (f) of the Constitution of Party (2017 as amended) and therefore liable to punishment under Article 59(1) of the party’s constitution.





“Article 58(1) and Article 59(1) of the PDP constitution (2017 as amended) empowers the State Executive Committee, SEC, to discipline any member of the party, who commits any offence(s) provided by the party’s constitution, irrespective of the member’s status.





“The actions and inactions of Senator Wabara have undermined the credibility of the PDP, demoralized party members /stakeholders and emboldened the opposition and gravely constitute gross anti-party activity and conduct. ‘’The need to ensure discipline among party members across board, irrespective of status, cannot be over emphasized.”