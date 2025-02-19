Ondo Lawyer Arraigned For Accusing Gov Aiyedatiwa Of Extramarital Affairs

A 53-year-old lawyer, Wale Odusola, has been docked before an Akure Magistrate’s Court, Ondo State, for alleged verballing and psychologically abusing Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on social media.

Odusola was accused of using his Facebook page to criticise the governor, alleging that he had failed to act in a parochial manner and had neglected his constituency.

According to the charge sheet, the lawyer also accused the governor of engaging in an extramarital affair with the state’s Finance Commissioner, Mrs. Wunmi Isaac.

The Police prosecutor, Ayodeji Aderintoye, argued that Odusola’s actions were capable of inciting public unrest and defaming the governor’s reputation, contravening several laws, including the Cybercrime (Prohibition, etc.) Act.

Odusola offences contravene Section 15 (1)(2) of the laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2021; Section 373 of the Criminal Code Cap 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006; and Section 24 (a)(b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, etc.) Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

Odusola, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges. His lawyers led by Olusola Ebiseni, urged the court to grant him bail.

Ebiseni said the alleged offence was bailable and that their client was ready to meet all conditions.

The trail Magistrate Sunday Adedap, thereby granted Odusola bail on self-recognition and adjourned the case till May 5, 2025, for further hearing.